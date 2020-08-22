Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 983 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after buying an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

NYSE HD traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,936. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

