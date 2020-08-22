Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

