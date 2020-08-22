Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 235 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.71. 2,004,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,556. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

