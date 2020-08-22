Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 2,386 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

