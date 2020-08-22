Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $3,623,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 319,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.03.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,566,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $162.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

