Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 6,275 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $466,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,374,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 424,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. 5,804,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,540,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

