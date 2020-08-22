Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,610,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 4.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Comcast worth $1,271,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 86,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 271,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,927,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,290,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

