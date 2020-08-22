Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,981 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 12.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,927,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,252,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

