Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. 1,137,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,525. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.