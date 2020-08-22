Connable Office Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.40. 660,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,752. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.38.

