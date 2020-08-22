Connable Office Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,787,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $584.04. 416,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,834. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $605.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.10 and a 200 day moving average of $514.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

