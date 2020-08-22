Connable Office Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Compass Point upped their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

