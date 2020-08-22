Connable Office Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 220.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.86. 440,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

