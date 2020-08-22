Connable Office Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.4% during the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 20.6% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

