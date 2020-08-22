Connable Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $314.14. 2,488,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.56 and its 200 day moving average is $285.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

