Connable Office Inc. Sells 24,417 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,417 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

BAC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 54,936,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,178,281. The company has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

