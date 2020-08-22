Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,963,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,434. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.98. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.