Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,979 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

SYK stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.78. 1,095,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.