Connable Office Inc. Sells 3,303 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,382,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,497,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $748.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,933 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

