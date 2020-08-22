Connable Office Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,575.57. 1,738,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,509.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,380.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,591.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,050.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

