Connable Office Inc. Sells 4,705 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

NYSE PG traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,706,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,393. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.