Connable Office Inc. Sells 4,770 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. 3,791,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,359. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

