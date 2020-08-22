Connable Office Inc. Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 363.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 17,403,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,156,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

