Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $98,165.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, UEX, DDEX and CoinEx.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, DDEX, CoinEx, HADAX, CoinBene and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

