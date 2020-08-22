Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Lowered by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

CPRT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.69. 1,366,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,573. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

