Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Short Interest Update

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of CORR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.14. 173,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 17.17 and a quick ratio of 17.17. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $49.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported ($10.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.02) by $0.78. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 135.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.22%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.