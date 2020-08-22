COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Shares of CICOY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.54. 2,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

About COSCO SHIPPING/ADR

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

