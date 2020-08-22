COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Shares of CICOY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.54. 2,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.
About COSCO SHIPPING/ADR
Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.