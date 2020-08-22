COTI Market Cap Reaches $39.30 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $39.30 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COTI Coin Profile

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork .

The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . COTI's official website is coti.io

Buying and Selling COTI

