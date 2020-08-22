CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CRAI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 61,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,679. CRA International has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $364.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $45,219.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $358,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CRA International by 195.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CRA International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRAI shares. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

