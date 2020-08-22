Cryptocean Market Cap Tops $2.44 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $132,312.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039877 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $643.00 or 0.05503420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.