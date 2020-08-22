Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.35.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Melius downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.03. 726,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,608. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

