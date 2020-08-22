Curve DAO Token (CRV) 1-Day Volume Tops $36.98 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $36.98 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00025004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039863 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.64 or 0.05475247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014465 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,307,896,178 coins and its circulating supply is 9,853,935 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

