Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 845,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 499,348 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 80.0% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 765,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340,150 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 198,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBI. ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 157,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,650. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $388.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

