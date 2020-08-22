D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DHI traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.97. 5,951,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

