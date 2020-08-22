DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DAIICHI SANKYO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of DSNKY stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.52. 9,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,218. DAIICHI SANKYO/S has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $93.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.10.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone compilations; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine and donepezil for treating Alzheimer's disease; laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment; and silodosin for treating dysuria.

