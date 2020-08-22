DAPS Coin (DAPS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $210,816.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bitmart, SWFT, STEX and txbit.io. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $210,816.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039941 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.73 or 0.05425099 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003810 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitmart, STEX, Bitbox and SWFT. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

