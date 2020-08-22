Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,944 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.03. 4,419,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

