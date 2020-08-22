Davidson Investment Advisors Invests $7.60 Million in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,663,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,631. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.09. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

