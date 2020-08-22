Davidson Investment Advisors Invests $8.16 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,064,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

