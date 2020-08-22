Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $283.23. 5,524,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

