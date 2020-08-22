Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 20,634 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,379,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,175,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

