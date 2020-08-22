Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 4,905 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.98. 6,574,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,265,021. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

