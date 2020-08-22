Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 5,284 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,615.3% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,580.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,228. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,506.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,381.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,597.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.