DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 182,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of DavidsTea as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 42,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,282. DavidsTea has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 36.93% and a negative return on equity of 105.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.