DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Down 32.5% in July

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 13.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. 740,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,228. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $241.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

