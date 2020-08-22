Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 33,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.88% of Deswell Industries worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:DSWL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.38. 33,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.