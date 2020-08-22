DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 253.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 38.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 825 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.90. The company had a trading volume of 584,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,826. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.92.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.05, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,650.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,493,608. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

