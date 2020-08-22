DIA (DIA) Price Hits $3.05 on Major Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $32.35 million and approximately $30.41 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00026120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00137962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.01676710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00163069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,606,206 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.