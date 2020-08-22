Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,932.06 ($38.33).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.30) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 2,610 ($34.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($33.34) to GBX 3,250 ($42.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.76) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.84 ($10,827.35). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 331 shares of company stock worth $853,262.

Shares of LON:DGE traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,590 ($33.86). The company had a trading volume of 3,031,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.50). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,726.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,756.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 42.47 ($0.56) dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

