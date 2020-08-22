Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will announce $2.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

NYSE DKS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

